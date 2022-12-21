Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 December, 2022, 3:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

EU parliament invites Musk to testify

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

BRUSSELS, Dec 20: The head of the European Parliament has invited Elon Musk to testify before the legislature, her spokesman said on Monday.
The parliament's speaker, Roberta Metsola, sent a letter to the multibillionaire with the invitation to appear.
The parliament has no power to compel Musk to turn up, and his response was not immediately known.
Musk, the boss of electric car company Tesla, has sparked upheaval and controversy since taking over Twitter in October for $44 billion.
After sacking half of the company's staff, reinstating former US president Donald Trump's account, dropping a policy against Covid-19 misinformation, banning -- then reinstating -- some journalists, and briefly blocking references on Twitter to rival platforms, he has attracted scrutiny from policymakers in both the United States and Europe.
The European Commission has warned Musk that he risks EU "sanctions" over the threat to media freedom.
On Monday, Musk held a Twitter poll asking whether he should stay on as CEO of the online company. A total of 57.5 percent of users said 'Yes' he should go.
Twitter's share price has plunged by a third since he took over the platform. Advertisers have stepped back from Twitter over the turmoil.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU parliament invites Musk to testify
Putin says situation in annexed regions 'extremely difficult'
French services rescue 166 migrants from freezing Channel
Pakistan’s ruling party leader threatens India with ‘nuclear war’: Report
In this file photo taken on January 6, 2021 Supporters of US President Donald Trump
Musk restores some suspended Twitter accounts of journalists
‘North Korea fires two ballistic missiles’
EU corruption clampdown a threat to relations: Qatari diplomat


Latest News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Salimullah Medical's cashier arrested for embezzling Tk 2.5 cr
India is Bangladesh’s great friend and business partner: Commerce Minister
2nd Div Football: Saif SC Youth team emerge champions
From Djokovic deportation to Messi magic: Top 10 sports stories of 2022
Saddam, Inan made BCL president, gen secy
Pakistani raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say
Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team
Sylhet tea workers bring out torch procession demanding dues
Most Read News
The world fears a new China COVID wave
Nation never wants a repeat of Pilkhana tragedy: PM to BGB personnel
Brazil still ranked FIFA's No 1 despite Argentina winning the World Cup
4th dose of COVID vaccination starts across country
Ballon D'or winner Benzema ends France career
World Cup champion Argentina returns home to a jubilant Buenos Aires
Bangladesh embassy in Rome awards top remittance senders
BNP’s 27-point outline is ridiculous: Quader
‘US gives suggestions as we have good ties,’ says Momen
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft