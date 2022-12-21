England inflict first-ever 3-0 home Test whitewash on Pakistan



England's cricketers pose with the trophy after winning the test series at the end of fourth day of third test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 20, 2022. photo: AFP

"It won't really sink in until we get home or in the new year," skipper Ben Stokes said after securing what was only England's second series whitewash in the subcontinent, following a similar result in Sri Lanka in 2018.

Resuming on 112-2, England reached the modest 167-run target in just 38 minutes, with Ben Duckett and Stokes finishing unbeaten on 82 and 35 respectively.

England won the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs and the second in Multan by 26 runs.

This was England's first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, having refused to tour the South Asian country in the years since because of security concerns.

Duckett cracked his 12th boundary off fast bowler Mohammad Wasim to seal the victory on the fourth day, with England finishing on 170-2.

Agha Salman dropped Stokes off spinner Abrar Ahmed on 22 and with just 19 needed for victory.

With nine wins in their past 10 matches, England have vindicated their newly adopted freewheeling approach to Test cricket dubbed "Bazball", after the nickname of coach Brendon McCullum.

McCullum and Stokes took charge of a misfiring side in May that had won just one of their previous 17 Tests, including a 4-0 humiliation in the Ashes in Australia.

England played power-packed cricket right from the start of the Pakistan tour, smashing 506-4 in Rawalpindi to set a record for the most team runs on the opening day of a Test.

Four batters -- Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Duckett -- scored hundreds that day, another record.

Stokes was also bold in his captaincy, setting a tantalising 343-run target for Pakistan in Rawalpindi and then setting unusual fields to get wickets.

Stokes praised England's adaptability on slow pitches.

"We've got a process we want to play but the challenge was the different pitches for every Test," he said

"I know it's a cliched thing, but being out in the subcontinent is one of the hardest places to do it."

Stokes said his bowlers stuck to the task well.

"We were particularly good with the ball," he Stokes.

"Whoever I threw it to they seemed to deliver. The commitment and mindset has been top drawer."

Stokes singled out Brook, the man of the match in Karachi and player of the series.

