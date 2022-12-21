Mohammedan edged past Rahmatganj in Fed Cup opener

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited registered a hard-fought solitary goal victory over old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in their opening group A match of the Bashundhara Group Federation Cup Football that has begun from Tuesday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

In the day's match, Malian forward Souleymane Diabate scored the only goal for Mohammedan.

After the barren first half, he finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Mohammedan in the 75th minute of the match. Rahmatganj however tried their best to stage a fight back in the match but they could not convert any in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with empty hand.

Mohammedan Sporting Club will play their next group match against Azampur Football Club Uttara on January 10 next at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society will meet Sk Jamal Dhanmondi Club on the same day at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. -BSS













