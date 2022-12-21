Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 December, 2022, 3:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mohammedan edged past Rahmatganj in Fed Cup opener

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited registered a hard-fought solitary goal victory over old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in their opening group A match of the Bashundhara Group Federation Cup Football that has begun from Tuesday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
In the day's match, Malian forward Souleymane Diabate scored the only goal for Mohammedan.
After the barren first half, he finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Mohammedan in the 75th minute of the match. Rahmatganj however tried their best to stage a fight back in the match but they could not convert any in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with empty hand.
Mohammedan Sporting Club will play their next group match against Azampur Football Club Uttara on January 10 next at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society will meet Sk Jamal Dhanmondi Club on the same day at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England inflict first-ever 3-0 home Test whitewash on Pakistan
Semi-automated offside in Serie A from January, hunt for new ref chief
World Cup winners Argentina return home
Jubilant welcome for French team
Mohammedan edged past Rahmatganj in Fed Cup opener
Sheikh Jamal DC make winning start in Fed Cup
Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U23 Men's Volleyball rolls tomorrow
Benzema ends tumultuous France career


Latest News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Salimullah Medical's cashier arrested for embezzling Tk 2.5 cr
India is Bangladesh’s great friend and business partner: Commerce Minister
2nd Div Football: Saif SC Youth team emerge champions
From Djokovic deportation to Messi magic: Top 10 sports stories of 2022
Saddam, Inan made BCL president, gen secy
Pakistani raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say
Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team
Sylhet tea workers bring out torch procession demanding dues
Most Read News
The world fears a new China COVID wave
Nation never wants a repeat of Pilkhana tragedy: PM to BGB personnel
Brazil still ranked FIFA's No 1 despite Argentina winning the World Cup
4th dose of COVID vaccination starts across country
Ballon D'or winner Benzema ends France career
World Cup champion Argentina returns home to a jubilant Buenos Aires
Bangladesh embassy in Rome awards top remittance senders
BNP’s 27-point outline is ridiculous: Quader
‘US gives suggestions as we have good ties,’ says Momen
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft