Sheikh Jamal DC make winning start in Fed Cup

Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club made winning start in the Bashundhara Group Federation Cup Football when they blanked ten men Azampur Football Club Uttara by 3-0 goals in their opening group A held on Tuesday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

In the day's match, Uzbek midfielder Otabek Valizhonov, midfielder Kawshik Barua and forward Mannaf Rabby scored one goal each for Sheikh Jamal who led the first half by 1-0 goal.

Otabek Valizhonov put Sheikh Jamal ahead early in the 1st minute while after the breather Kawshik doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 76th minutes of the match. Rabby completed the winners' tally scoring the third goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 78th minute of the match.

Mohammad Razib of Azampur FC was shown direct red card by the referee for his unsporting behaviour in the 48th minute of the match.

Sheikh Jamal clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Azampur Football Club Uttara were totally off-colored as they failed to produce any real move.

Sheikh Jamal will play their second group match against old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society scheduled to be held on January 10 next at the same venue while Azampur Football Club Uttara will play against Mohammedan Sporting Club on the same day at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. -BSS













