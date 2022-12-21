Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U23 Men's Volleyball rolls tomorrow

The Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U23 Men's Volleyball Championship 2022 is beginning tomorrow (Thursday) at 3:00 pm at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium at Mirpur in Dhaka.

Minister for Local Government, Rural development and co- operatives Tazul Islam, MP, will inaugurate the Championship as the chief guest of the opening programme on the day.

A total of four under-23 national teams from Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and the host Bangladesh will participate in the event.

Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh, General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP (BAR), OSP, ndu, psc, PhD will handover the prizes among the winners as the chief guest of the closing programme on 26 December.

After the U23 men's event is wrapped up, Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone Men's and Women's International Beach Volleyball Championship 2022 will begin on 27 December at 3:00 pm at the country's main tourist attraction Cox's Bazaar.

The matches of Men's and Women's International Volleyball will be played at the sea beach near Kolatoli point from 27 to 30 December.

A total of 15 teams, eight in men's pool and seven in women's pool, will participate in the international event.

The teams playing in the men's pool are Bangladesh Red, Bangladesh Green, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives, Bhutan, Pakistan and India.

The women's pool teams are Bangladesh Red, Bangladesh Green, Uzbekistan Red, Uzbekistan Green, Nepal, Sri Lanka Red and Sri Lanka Green.

The President of the Federation and Mayor of the DNCC Mohammad Atiqul Islam will inaugurate the event as the chief guest on the opening day.

The State Minister for Youth and Sports, Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, will be the chief guest of the closing programme.

Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF) is arranging the events.

In this regard, a press meet was held on Tuesday at the conference room of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

The Mayor of the DNCC Mohammad Atiqul Islam, BVF general secretary Ashiqur Rahman Miku, officials and representatives of sponsors briefed the media there.











