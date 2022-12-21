

BD researchers unveil complete genome sequence of jackfruit

The group of researchers developed the Genome sequence in collaboration with scientists of Horticultural Research Center, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Global Institute for Food Security, University of Saskatchewan, University of British Columbia and National Research Council of Canada, according to an IBGE press release issued on Saturday.

It said that the genome sequencing of this national fruit opens up a new window for molecular breeding for year-round fruiting stress tolerant and high quality jackfruit variety which is essential for its commercial cultivation and agro-processing.

The genome sequence and annotation represent a valuable shortcut, helping scientists find genes much more easily and quickly. A genome sequence allows scientists identify and understand how genes work together for the plant's different features like growth, development, maintenance, flowering and fruiting as an entire organism. This allows them to manipulate the genes and enhance, reduce or add certain features of the plant, it added.

Bangladesh is one of the largest producers of Jackfruit which accounts for about 21 percent of total fruit production of the country, which is only next to Mango as the principal fruit crop. Jackfruit is grown in almost everywhere in the country.

During 2019-20, Bangladesh produced 11 lakh tonnes of jackfruit covering 16,592 hectares area, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The harvesting period of jackfruit is short (June-August) resulting in a large wastage of this fruit amounting 20 to 30 percent of the crop or even more during the season. It's among the top-class fruits with the highest nutrition level and rich in exotic taste. It significantly contributes to the nutrition of the rural as well as urban people of Bangladesh as a source of dietary fibers, vitamins, minerals and calories.

Seeds of jackfruits are also a good source of carbohydrates and potassium with considerable amount of phosphorus and calcium and protein. There is an enormous potential of jackfruit processed foods like canned fruits, vegetables, chips in the international market, it said.

Although, jackfruit is not a commercial fruit in Bangladesh, increased jackfruit cultivation can enhance forest cover and more efficient land use. Jackfruit cultivation will also serve as source of extra income for the rural poor household and a way of empowering women. Jackfruit processing and value addition will ensure maximum benefit to the local growers, which will eventually improve food and nutrition security and help alleviate rural poverty, it added.

In addition, as the second largest jackfruit producer in the world, Bangladesh can certainly occupy a substantial share in the international market for a variety of jackfruit processed products having demand internationally.

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) developed a year-round jackfruit variety namely, BARI Kanthal-3 in 2014, which gives fruits almost round the year (August-June), the release said.

This study has been focused on pangenomes of jackfruit (Artocarpus heterophyllus Lam) with a good number of representative accessions available in Bangladesh along with some wild and alien relatives.

It said that the complete genome of this year-round jackfruit was sequenced using the Illumina Genome Sequencing and Genome Editing Laboratory of the IBGE, BSMRAU using the NextSeq 550 sequencer. The whole genome sequence data of the year-round fruiting jackfruit has been deposited to the globally acclaimed GenBank database of the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Maryland, USA on September 16, 2021.

With the successful sequencing of jackfruit genome, Bangladesh becomes only the second country after China, among the South Asian nations, to achieve such a feat. The findings of this work would help ensuring food and nutritional security of smallholder farmers and development of jackfruit-based processing industry for the economic development of tropical countries like Bangladesh.

The lead and corresponding author of the published article on whole-genome sequence in a world leading research journal, Frontiers in Plant Science, Prof. Tofazzal Islam said, "We for the first time sequenced the whole-genome of a year round jackfruit variety originated in the forest of Ramgarh of Chattogram. Furthermore, we identified the single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and orthologous flowering genes. The genomic data, associated orthogroups, and SNPs identified in this research will be useful for characterization of trait-specific genes and development of markers for molecular breeding for the improvement of jackfruit, and provides an opportunity to develop this underutilized crop for ensuring food and nutritional security for the increasing population of Bangladesh and other tropical countries."

One of the key collaborators from Global Institute for Food Security in Canada, Dr Andrew Sharpe, who is also Bangabandhu Research Chair for Food Security in BARC, said that the whole-genome sequencing and annotation of a year-round jackfruit has laid a foundation for the biotechnological improvement of this highly nutritious national fruit of Bangladesh. Development of year-round fruiting new jackfruit varieties would offer commercial cultivation and development of jackfruit-based processing industry.

The estimated genome size of BARI Kanthal-3 was 1.04 giga base pairs (Gbp) with a heterozygosity rate of 1.62 percent. Variant analysis revealed that BARI Kanthal-3 included 5.7 M (35 percent) and 10.4 M (65 percent) simple and heterozygous single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), and about 90 percent of all these polymorphisms are in inter-genic regions.

The phylogenetic analysis of the shared orthogroups showed that orthogroups related to flowering time were found to be more highly prevalent in BARI-Kanthal compared to the other Arctocarpus spp.

The findings of the study will help better understanding the evolution, domestication, phylogenetic relationships, year-round fruiting of this highly nutritious fruit crop as well as providing a resource for molecular breeding.

The whole-genome sequence was done by the newly established Illumina sequencing platform at the IBGE of BSMRAU under a project funded by the 'BSMRAU Physical Facility and Research Capacity Strengthening Project' under the Ministry of Education of Bangladesh.

Bioinformatics analysis was supported with funds from the Bangabandhu Research Chair in Food Security held by Dr. Andrew Sharpe at GIFS and supported by GIFS and the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council. BDREN at University Grants Commission of Bangladesh allows the server facility for analysing the data. 