Inter-ministry coordination needed to prevent sexual harassment: AIG Mina

Mina Masud Uzzaman, additional inspector general, Department of Inspection Factories and Establishment (DIFE) said on Tuesday that a new law was needed to prevent sexual harassment at workplaces and educational institutions.

Speaking as the chief guest at a roundtable hosted by Bangladesh Labour Foundation (BLF) at Cirdap auditorium, she also underlined the need for ratifying the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 190.

Gender Platform Bangladesh member organisation BLF Secretary General ZM Kamrul Anam chaired the session.

BLF Executive Director AKM Ashraf Uddin presented the keynote paper at the session moderated by Deputy Programme Director Mahmudul Hasan Khan. Mina said that legislation should be done keeping many stakeholders in mind as most of the time women do not complain.

And if a factory management does not resolve their complaints they can lodge complaints to the Directorate of Factory and Establishment Inspection or on its helpline.

She said that inter-ministerial coordination was needed to prevent sexual harassment at workplaces and educational institutions. She assured her full cooperation in this regard.

In the keynote paper Ashraf Uddin presented facts and figures and asked for urgent action to redress complaints.













