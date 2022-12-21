Dengue: 1 dies, 108 patients hospitalised

With another death reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 272 this year.

During this period, 108 more patients, including 67 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest death was reported from Dhaka division, taking the death toll of the division to 170.

A total of 580 dengue patients, including 331 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 61,629 dengue cases and 60,777 recoveries so far this year. -UNB













