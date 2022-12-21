Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 December, 2022, 3:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue: 1 dies, 108 patients hospitalised

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

With another death reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 272 this year.
During this period, 108 more patients, including 67 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest death was reported from Dhaka division, taking the death toll of the division to 170.
A total of 580 dengue patients, including 331 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The DGHS has recorded 61,629 dengue cases and 60,777 recoveries so far this year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD researchers unveil complete genome sequence of jackfruit
Inter-ministry coordination needed to prevent sexual harassment: AIG Mina
Dengue: 1 dies, 108 patients hospitalised
Centre for Women and Children Studies organises a discussion
Operational activities of Matarbari Port Jetty gaining momentum
BGB to be turned into world-class force: PM
How many seats to have EVM will be known by Jan: EC
No concert on roads, bars to remain closed for 24hrs from Dec 31: Home boss


Latest News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Salimullah Medical's cashier arrested for embezzling Tk 2.5 cr
India is Bangladesh’s great friend and business partner: Commerce Minister
2nd Div Football: Saif SC Youth team emerge champions
From Djokovic deportation to Messi magic: Top 10 sports stories of 2022
Saddam, Inan made BCL president, gen secy
Pakistani raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say
Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team
Sylhet tea workers bring out torch procession demanding dues
Most Read News
The world fears a new China COVID wave
Nation never wants a repeat of Pilkhana tragedy: PM to BGB personnel
Brazil still ranked FIFA's No 1 despite Argentina winning the World Cup
4th dose of COVID vaccination starts across country
Ballon D'or winner Benzema ends France career
World Cup champion Argentina returns home to a jubilant Buenos Aires
Bangladesh embassy in Rome awards top remittance senders
BNP’s 27-point outline is ridiculous: Quader
‘US gives suggestions as we have good ties,’ says Momen
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft