Wednesday, 21 December, 2022, 3:37 AM
Operational activities of Matarbari Port Jetty gaining momentum

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Dec 20: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has already handled a total of 112 vessels at Matarbari jetty at Moheshkahli, specially built for the Super critical Coal fired Power plant and operated by the CPA for Matarbari Deep sea port. The first ship Panama Flag carrier Venus Triumph took berth at the jetty on December 29 in 2020.
"Presently we have handled a total of 112 ships carrying goods for construction of Matarbari Super critical Coal fired Power plant," Director of Traffic of CPA told the Daily Observer on Tuesday. Handling of ships laden with nearly 1.4 lakh tonnes of cargo at the Matarbari jetty have been continuing with the berthing of 10 metre draft ships, he said.
Later on the jetty will be maintained by the CPA for Matarbari Deep sea port project. The Matarbari Port Development Project is being implemented with the financing of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Meanwhile, CPA sources said, they had completed the process of acquiring of 1,225 acres of land for construction of the proposed Matarbari deep sea port at Moheshkhali. In the first phase a total of 283 acres of land have already been acquired.
The total 1,225 acres of land have been allotted in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata Unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant.  Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to finance the project. According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than 500 million US Dollar in the proposed deep sea port.  In the proposed deep sea port, the mother vessels of nearly with 16- metre draft will be able to take berth. Currently in the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with only 9 metre draft can take berth. The container vessel with only 2000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8000 TEUs of container will take berth.
According to sources, JICA has agreed to finace nearly 500 million US Dollar for the project. With the completion of the construction of the first phase by 2024, the works of the second phase will begin.
Meanwhile, the construction of a 14.3km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep channel for the port is complete. The work to widen the channel by another 100 metres is ongoing.
Once completed, the channel will enable ships with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes to sail in. It will look like the Kashima Port in Japan, according to Toshiba Corporation, one of the contractors of the project.


