How many seats to have EVM will be known by Jan: EC

Election Commissioner (EC) Md Alamgir said the number of constituencies that will be voted on by electronic voting machines (EVM) will be known within January.

"The decision will be made within the month of January regarding how many seats' election will be held through EVM in the 12th national election," he said.

EC Alamgir said this to reporters at his office in the Agargaon election building in the capital on Tuesday.

He said polling can be held in 70 seats with the current number of EVMs while how many more depends on the amount allocated in the budget.

The Election Commissioner also said that if sufficient budget is available by January, then the EVM voting will be held in 150 seats. But it will not be possible if the budget is received in February. -UNB











