Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 December, 2022, 3:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Dec 20: In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg.
With the war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple.
Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.
But British farmers argue that while the outbreak is a factor, there are not enough eggs because they lose money on every box sold, forcing many to cut production and some to quit altogether.
"The stupidity of the whole thing is that we warned retailers, we've given them plenty of notice this was going to happen," Robert Gooch, chief executive of the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) told Reuters. The association estimates the total UK laying flock has fallen 6% to 36.4 million over the past 12 months, suggesting even tighter supply ahead.
Frank Thompstone says that last year he cut the number of free range hens at his farm in Burton-on-Trent, central England, to 24,000 from 36,000 to limit his losses. By October he had had enough, giving the required 12-month notice on his contract with his buyer.
The buyer, who packs and sells the eggs to supermarkets, offered 15 pence per dozen more in response, which Thompstone says still leaves him with a loss.
"Why would we commit to that?" he told Reuters. "I'm aghast frankly. It's the retailers that hold the purse strings."
Driven by consumer demand, British egg producers have for years focused on free range, which now represents 70% of the market. But with only 13% of eggs in the European Union free range, the option to fill the gaps on UK supermarket shelves with imports is limited.
Britain's National Farmers Union (NFU) says the eggs shortage could be just the beginning, as the new era of costly energy and grains combined with labour shortages could bring more empty shelves unless food producers and retailers agree fairer terms for the future.
While double-digit inflation has strained the relationship between producers and retailers across the globe, intense competition among British food retailers has kept prices below European averages and their profit margins among the lowest around.
That, combined with a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by soaring food and energy costs, limits their room for manoeuvre, retailers say. Yet egg producers say that while the supermarkets have raised retail prices and paid farmers more, that increase is not enough to cover exploding costs. The NFU says that while British producers are being paid 35% more for their eggs than in 2019, the cost of chicken feed raw materials has surged 90%.
Official UK data shows retail prices for eggs have increased 27% over the last year alone.
According to BFREPA, it costs a farmer about 138 pence to produce a dozen eggs. But buyers are only paying around 109 pence while retailers are selling them for between 219 and 410 pence.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation
Digital innovation fair begins in Ctg
StanChart recognised as best banking service provider
Further response needed for enhancing sustainable finance
Int'l expo on HVACR System, Solutions to be held in May next
Stakeholders meeting on 'Using sustainable technology to ensure safe food
SIBL launches three deposit products on Victory Day
IBBL achieves Islamic Retail Banking Award


Latest News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Salimullah Medical's cashier arrested for embezzling Tk 2.5 cr
India is Bangladesh’s great friend and business partner: Commerce Minister
2nd Div Football: Saif SC Youth team emerge champions
From Djokovic deportation to Messi magic: Top 10 sports stories of 2022
Saddam, Inan made BCL president, gen secy
Pakistani raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say
Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team
Sylhet tea workers bring out torch procession demanding dues
Most Read News
The world fears a new China COVID wave
Nation never wants a repeat of Pilkhana tragedy: PM to BGB personnel
Brazil still ranked FIFA's No 1 despite Argentina winning the World Cup
4th dose of COVID vaccination starts across country
Ballon D'or winner Benzema ends France career
World Cup champion Argentina returns home to a jubilant Buenos Aires
Bangladesh embassy in Rome awards top remittance senders
BNP’s 27-point outline is ridiculous: Quader
‘US gives suggestions as we have good ties,’ says Momen
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft