Digital innovation fair begins in Ctg

CHATTAGRAM, Dec 20: A two-day long 'Chattogram Digital Innovation-2022' fair began in Chatogram on Tuesday aimed at making people aware of e-technologies and reach the government services to the people's doorstep.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chattogram Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman inaugurated the fair at the gymnasium adjacent to MA Aziz Stadium as chief guest.

Chattogram District Administration oganized the fair with the participation of 22 government institutions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Abu Raihan Dolan and senior officials of various departments of the government were present at that time.

The DC said, people are getting digital services like e-governance, e-education, e-agriculture, e-health, e-admission, e-banking, e-outsourcing, driving license, passport application, social security program inclusion application, GD online, e-mutation, birth-death registration, Covid vaccination card correction, city corporation holding tax payment, trade license application and renewal from the Union Digital Centers. -BSS













