StanChart recognised as best banking service provider

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) was recognised as the "Best Service Provider, Cash Management" and "Best Service Provider, Trade Finance" at The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, SSC (Sustainable Supply Chain) and Risk Management Awards 2022.

By devising bespoke omni-channel solutions and implementing cost and time saving technologies, the Bank has provided clients with a meaningful and future-fit tool kit.

With a strong focus on pioneering change and launching client-centric solutions, StanChart remains dedicated to facilitating seamless and faster solutions for all stakeholders, says a press release.

In 2022 alone, the Bank has enabled one-of-a-kind cash management solutions for BRAC, Transcom Beverages Limited, World Vision Bangladesh, and Suguna Food and Feeds. StanChart also completed the country's first automated over-the-weekend loan disbursement for Nestlé Bangladesh.

The Bank's Digital Trade Counter has also had an immense impact on the document submission and status tracking process for both local and international businesses. The Bank strongly advocated for allowing online Letter of Credit (LC) applications, and ultimately became the first bank in Bangladesh to transmit a fully online cross border LC upon approval from regulators.

StanChart Transaction Banking Head Luthful Arefin Khan said: "We continue to be laser-focused on delivering products and platforms that bring our physical and digital worlds together. As the landscape shifts and evolves, we are continuing to innovate and develop in ways that make a variety of processes quicker, easier, and more transparent for our clients. We are proud to be recognised for our efforts and are grateful to our clients, regulators, and other stakeholders for their continued support."











