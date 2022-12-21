

Further response needed for enhancing sustainable finance

The half day long dialogue on 'Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) for Financial Institutions in Bangladesh' was held at Pan Pacific Sonargoan hotel on Monday, says a press release.

Dr. Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, Commissioner of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Martin Holtmann, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal of International Finance Corporation (IFC) were present in the programme as the special guests.

Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM chaired the inaugural session.

Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of The City Bank Limited; Md. Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh; Amitabh Chakrabarty, Additional Director (SFD) of Bangladesh Bank ; Mominul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited made comments as designated discussants in the dialogue session.

Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor (Selection Grade) of BIBM chaired the dialogue.

Lopa Rahman, ESG Officer of IFC introduced the project before the audience. The program was jointly organized by Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Bangladesh Bank and Embassy of Switerzerland.

Around hundred of participants including senior bank executives, academicians, media representatives, faculty members of BIBM took part in the programme.











Expert of a dialogue opined in favor of further response to meet regulatory expectations for enhancing sustainable finance in Bangladesh.The half day long dialogue on 'Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) for Financial Institutions in Bangladesh' was held at Pan Pacific Sonargoan hotel on Monday, says a press release.Dr. Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, Commissioner of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Martin Holtmann, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal of International Finance Corporation (IFC) were present in the programme as the special guests.Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM chaired the inaugural session.Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of The City Bank Limited; Md. Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh; Amitabh Chakrabarty, Additional Director (SFD) of Bangladesh Bank ; Mominul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited made comments as designated discussants in the dialogue session.Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor (Selection Grade) of BIBM chaired the dialogue.Lopa Rahman, ESG Officer of IFC introduced the project before the audience. The program was jointly organized by Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Bangladesh Bank and Embassy of Switerzerland.Around hundred of participants including senior bank executives, academicians, media representatives, faculty members of BIBM took part in the programme.