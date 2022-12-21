Video
Int'l expo on HVACR System, Solutions to be held in May next

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Savor International Limited is organizing international exhibition on HVACR titled SAFE HAVCR-2023 from May 11 to 13, 2023 at International Convention City Bashundhara, Dhaka, says a press release.
SAFE HVACR is the one and only dedicated exhibition on Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, Air-Filtration and Purification and Refrigeration Systems, Solutions and Services in Bangladesh, which will be returning for its 8th Edition.
As Bangladesh continues to undergo rapid urbanization with major investments in commercial, residential and industrial projects, there is a vivid need of air conditioning and ventilation products and services. Beside, Government has put strong emphasis on applying green construction methods and technologies that also leverages a rising demand for Smart HVACR systems in the country as well.
Supported by ASHRAE Bangladesh Chapter, Bangladesh Cold Storage Association (BCSA), Bangladesh Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Merchants Association (BRAMA), ISHRAE Bangladesh Chapter the 8th Edition of SAFE HVACR 2023 is staged to provide innovative platforms for the HVACR professionals and companies to meet, network and address diversified issues relating tothe industry paradigm. In previous editions, participation of exhibitors and visitors from different parts of the world were clearly monitored.
"We observe keen interest of our exhibitors for this exhibition and they wait to book for the next edition and be a part of it"- said By Md. Faizul Alam, Managing Director of Savor International Limited.
As a gathering of major industry leaders including factory owners, developers, engineers, contractors, consultants, importers, distributors, dealers and regulatory bodies, this Expo is the considered as one of the best avenuesfor the exhibitors to expand their business in Bangladesh. Beside the Exhibition, there will be multiple Seminars and technical session collocated with the exhibition during these three days.







