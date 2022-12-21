Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 December, 2022, 3:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stakeholders meeting on 'Using sustainable technology to ensure safe food

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Stakeholders meeting on 'Using sustainable technology to ensure safe food

Stakeholders meeting on 'Using sustainable technology to ensure safe food

Stakeholders meeting on 'Using sustainable technology to ensure safe food is      key for Bangladesh's food industries' held at IFST Auditorium of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) recently. BCSIR Chairman Professor Md Aftab Ali Sheikh was present as chief guest while Delwar Hossain, Member (Admin), Mohammad Zaker Hossain, Member (Development), Professor Dr. Abu Torab M. A. Rashid from INFS of Dhaka University and BCSIR Secretary Shah Abdul Tarique were present as special guests. Among others, directors of various laboratories and senior scientists were present at the meeting. The chairman urged scientists to work hard with bending mind for inventing needful food processing technology to contribute to the nation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation
Digital innovation fair begins in Ctg
StanChart recognised as best banking service provider
Further response needed for enhancing sustainable finance
Int'l expo on HVACR System, Solutions to be held in May next
Stakeholders meeting on 'Using sustainable technology to ensure safe food
SIBL launches three deposit products on Victory Day
IBBL achieves Islamic Retail Banking Award


Latest News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Salimullah Medical's cashier arrested for embezzling Tk 2.5 cr
India is Bangladesh’s great friend and business partner: Commerce Minister
2nd Div Football: Saif SC Youth team emerge champions
From Djokovic deportation to Messi magic: Top 10 sports stories of 2022
Saddam, Inan made BCL president, gen secy
Pakistani raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say
Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team
Sylhet tea workers bring out torch procession demanding dues
Most Read News
The world fears a new China COVID wave
Nation never wants a repeat of Pilkhana tragedy: PM to BGB personnel
Brazil still ranked FIFA's No 1 despite Argentina winning the World Cup
4th dose of COVID vaccination starts across country
Ballon D'or winner Benzema ends France career
World Cup champion Argentina returns home to a jubilant Buenos Aires
Bangladesh embassy in Rome awards top remittance senders
BNP’s 27-point outline is ridiculous: Quader
‘US gives suggestions as we have good ties,’ says Momen
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft