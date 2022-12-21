

Stakeholders meeting on 'Using sustainable technology to ensure safe food is key for Bangladesh's food industries' held at IFST Auditorium of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) recently. BCSIR Chairman Professor Md Aftab Ali Sheikh was present as chief guest while Delwar Hossain, Member (Admin), Mohammad Zaker Hossain, Member (Development), Professor Dr. Abu Torab M. A. Rashid from INFS of Dhaka University and BCSIR Secretary Shah Abdul Tarique were present as special guests. Among others, directors of various laboratories and senior scientists were present at the meeting. The chairman urged scientists to work hard with bending mind for inventing needful food processing technology to contribute to the nation.