Wednesday, 21 December, 2022, 3:36 AM
Home Business

SIBL launches three deposit products on Victory Day

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022
Business Desk

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) launched three deposit products on the occasion of Victory Day- namely SIBL Probashi Deposit Scheme, SIBL Retired Citizen Monthly Benefit Scheme and Hawkers Deposit and Business Development Scheme at its head office recently, says a press release.
Dr. Md. MahbubUlAlam, Chairman of the Bank, was present as chief guest and launched the products. Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme.
Md. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, Divisional Heads and other executives were present on the occasion.
More than twenty thousand valued clients of the bank's branches and sub-branches were virtually connected with the event.
Dr. Md. MahbubUlAlam,Chairman of SIBL, said Islamic banking is the most progressive banking system in the world which is also working for the welfare of people in this country. He further added that a vested interest group is trying to destabilize the entire banking sector of the country including Islamic banking by spreading rumors of not having enough money in banks and damaging the banking system. He also urged everyone not to pay heed to rumors and asserted that there is no shortage of money in any banks.
Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, said that we are turning SIBL into a people's bank by introducing new services and products by considering the needs of people of different classes and professions. He also said false news about SIBL has been published in some media recently, which is completely baseless.


