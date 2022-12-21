IBBL achieves Islamic Retail Banking Award

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd achieved The Strongest Islamic Retail Bank award in South Asia -2022 and The Strongest Islamic Retail Bank award in Bangladesh- 2022 conferred by UK-based Cambridge IFA.

Professor Humayon Dar, PhD, founder of Islamic retail banking awards formally declared the award on December 12 through virtual platform, says a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank attended the program as award recipient.

The prize is awarded to individuals and institutions through analyzing efficiency and competency of Bank and financial institutions, development of Islamic retail banking, growth and success. Cambridge IFA confers the award on the basis of global ranking of Islamic banks of USA, Asia and Africa.











