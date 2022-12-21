

MBL holds training on dealing of cash foreign currencies

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) organised a virtual training on 'Dealing of Cash Foreign Currencies by Non-AD Branch Officials' recently. A total number of 77 officials from 22 Non-AD branches of the bank attended the online programme, said a press release.Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training. In his opening remarks Shamim Ahmed advised participants to be more diligent on operational guidelines and procedures as per MBL Manual for Cash Foreign Currency Transactions by Non-AD Branches Licensed to Deal with Cash Foreign Currency by Non-AD branches.Muhammad Saiful Karim, Vice President and Manager Operation of Gulshan Branch of the bank acted as resource person of the training. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.