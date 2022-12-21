Video
BIAC holds 3-day arbitration course

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

BIAC General Manager Ms. Mahbuba Rahman Runa, BIAC Assistant Counsels Ms. Khushnuma Khan and Ms. Sal Sabil Chowdhury along with participants on the third and final day of the trainees pose for photographs at BIAC premises on December 15.

Bangladesh, Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) held three-day-long arbitration training at BIAC premises from December 13 to 15. The training was divided into three modules, one day dedicated for each module.
(BIAC) holds various trainings throughout the year to promote and enhance the practice of Alternative Dispute Resolution in Bangladesh, Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) holds various trainings throughout the year.
The first module, titled "Overview and Drafting of an Arbitral Clause" was held on  December 13. Barrister Khandoker M.S. Kawsar, a prominent Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh was the instructor of the first module.
The second module titled "Arbitral Proceedings" was held on  December 14 where Barrister Suhan Khan, Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and fellow of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), UK conducted the session.
Barrister Rashna Imam, an advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh conducted the session on the third module titled "Arbitration Award and Enforcement" on December 15.
Each day, around 22 participants from different sectors including renowned banks, law chambers, national organisations, Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission and national and foreign universities attended each module of the training.
On the last day of the training, BIAC General Manager Ms. Mahbuba Rahman Runa, BIAC Assistant Counsels Ms. Khushnuma Khan and Ms. Sal Sabil Chowdhury conducted the certificate giving ceremony. BIAC's Assistant Counsels Ms. Khushnuma Khan and Ms. Sal Sabil Chowdhury were also present in the closing ceremony.


