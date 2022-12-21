Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 December, 2022, 3:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BIAA holds course to boost indenting business

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

A two day training programme on 'Indenting Business, Tender, L/C and Customs Procedures'organized by Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association (BIAA) accomplished on Sunday with Certificate Awarding Ceremony whereas the Director General (Additional Secretary), Trade Organization Wing, Commerce Ministry Md. Hafizur Rahman was present as the Chief Guest, says a press release.
Md. Nuruzzaman, President, Bahalul Mansur, Sr. Vice President, KaziAzmalHaque, Charman, Standing Committee on Training and Research, Director Mr. Al Mahmud MoinulHaque,  former President Muhammad Ayuband Md. Ashiquzzaman, Executive Secretary were also present during the Certificate Awarding Ceremony.
As an 'A Class' Association of FBCCI & ISO Certified Organization by BSTI, BIAA has been organizing the training programs, workshops on regular intervals to create entrepreneurship and flourish Indenting business in the country. Indentors have been contributing in our economy as foreign currency earner against Indenting service Export since 1978.
A total of  21 participants of 21 companies attended the training programme commenced on December 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation
Digital innovation fair begins in Ctg
StanChart recognised as best banking service provider
Further response needed for enhancing sustainable finance
Int'l expo on HVACR System, Solutions to be held in May next
Stakeholders meeting on 'Using sustainable technology to ensure safe food
SIBL launches three deposit products on Victory Day
IBBL achieves Islamic Retail Banking Award


Latest News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Salimullah Medical's cashier arrested for embezzling Tk 2.5 cr
India is Bangladesh’s great friend and business partner: Commerce Minister
2nd Div Football: Saif SC Youth team emerge champions
From Djokovic deportation to Messi magic: Top 10 sports stories of 2022
Saddam, Inan made BCL president, gen secy
Pakistani raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say
Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team
Sylhet tea workers bring out torch procession demanding dues
Most Read News
The world fears a new China COVID wave
Nation never wants a repeat of Pilkhana tragedy: PM to BGB personnel
Brazil still ranked FIFA's No 1 despite Argentina winning the World Cup
4th dose of COVID vaccination starts across country
Ballon D'or winner Benzema ends France career
World Cup champion Argentina returns home to a jubilant Buenos Aires
Bangladesh embassy in Rome awards top remittance senders
BNP’s 27-point outline is ridiculous: Quader
‘US gives suggestions as we have good ties,’ says Momen
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft