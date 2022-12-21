BIAA holds course to boost indenting business

A two day training programme on 'Indenting Business, Tender, L/C and Customs Procedures'organized by Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association (BIAA) accomplished on Sunday with Certificate Awarding Ceremony whereas the Director General (Additional Secretary), Trade Organization Wing, Commerce Ministry Md. Hafizur Rahman was present as the Chief Guest, says a press release.

Md. Nuruzzaman, President, Bahalul Mansur, Sr. Vice President, KaziAzmalHaque, Charman, Standing Committee on Training and Research, Director Mr. Al Mahmud MoinulHaque, former President Muhammad Ayuband Md. Ashiquzzaman, Executive Secretary were also present during the Certificate Awarding Ceremony.

As an 'A Class' Association of FBCCI & ISO Certified Organization by BSTI, BIAA has been organizing the training programs, workshops on regular intervals to create entrepreneurship and flourish Indenting business in the country. Indentors have been contributing in our economy as foreign currency earner against Indenting service Export since 1978.

A total of 21 participants of 21 companies attended the training programme commenced on December 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM.











