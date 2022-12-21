

UCEP Association holds 34th AGM

UCEP Bangladesh Executive Director Dr. Md. Abdul Karim presented the annual report at the AGM, conducted in a hybrid mode. Members of the UCEP Association and its Board of Governors were present at the meeting.

All proposals submitted for the UCEP Board of Governors' approval were approved. At the meeting, some decisions were taken, including the increase of polytechnic institutes, the intensification of 4IR courses, and the strengthening of affiliations with the Government of Bangladesh.

On the same day, the Annual General Meetings for UCEP Welfare Trust and UCEP Associates Multi-purpose Co-operative Society Ltd. also took place.











