The Dhaka Branch Council (DBC) of The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has celebrated 52th Victory Day through Discussions, Cultural Program, Kids' Art Competition on Friday, 16 December 2022 at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, Nilkhet, Dhaka. Presided over by DBC Chairman Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun, the event was participated by senor leaders and members of the council.