Wednesday, 21 December, 2022, 3:35 AM
Home Business

Walton launches 2 new models of IPS gaming monitor

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Country's leading technology product manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched two new models of high-performing gaming monitor with IPS panel.
The new monitors are released in the market under Walton's display brand CiNEd. These monitors can be used in multi-purpose including gaming and graphic designs. With the monitors, users will get excellent performance in entertainment and official work.
The prices of the two Walton gaming monitors are Tk. 38,750 and Tk. 39,550 respectively. Customers will get 1 year warranty on the monitors, says a press release.
Touhidur Rahman Raad, Chief Business Officer of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, said, modeled as WD27GI06 and WD27GI07, the new gaming monitors features 27 inch QHD IPS LED backlit display with 2560 and 1440 pixel resolution and frameless design on three sides.
The fast IPS display allows the liquid crystal elements more faster for response and eliminates motion blur. HRD technology with higher brightness provides wider color range and excellent contrast than traditional monitors. The gaming monitors feature 165Hz refresh rate, 178 degree wide viewing angle, 16:09 aspect ratio and 1000:1 contrast ratio that give smooth image by avoiding blur and lag-free views for gamers.
The color gamut of the monitors is 93% in NTSC and 95% in Adobe RGB that reproduce excellent color to make the images more vivid. With low light and flicker free technology in different level, they prevent harmful blue light and reduce display flickering which thwarts eye strain.
In the use of display port, the monitors provide 1 ms response time. For a super smooth and fluid gaming experience, the monitors have G-Sync and FreeSync technology to eliminate stuttering and choppy frame rates.
2 built-in speakers of each monitors allow users to enjoy audio. The gaming monitors have multiple connectivity options such as DP and HDMI ports to carry high-resolution signals and audio out for maximum convenience. The height, swivel and tilt adjustment facility let users to set the monitors in different angles. This option provides gamers extra comfort.







