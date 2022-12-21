Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 December, 2022, 3:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

15.5m Bangladeshis view FIFA WC '22 final on Toffee

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Toffee, the exclusive digital broadcaster of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM in Bangladesh, hit a new milestone garnering around 1 billion views of the mega sports event.
The tournament's final match drew 15.5 million unique viewers, a record number for a digital streaming service platform in the country, says a press release.
Football fans across the country turned to Toffee to enjoy every World Cup match during the campaign, starting from 18th November 2022 to the final day. For the first time in Bangladesh, millions of viewers have opted for a digital platform to watch the tournament, which was previously only broadcast on TV.
Banglalink acquired the exclusive rights to become the licensed mobile broadcaster of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM , and livestreamed the sports event through Toffee as the first-ever digital platform in the country, enabling football fans to watch the World Cup matches from any network.  
During the mega event, Toffee partnered with leading smart TV brands such as Vision, Walton and Rangs to bring Toffee's content onto large screens and offer superior customer experiences.  
Bkash supported Banglalink as the payment & advertising partner, and offered exciting packages for Toffee viewers. Banglalink partnered with Google for streaming scalability, and implementing organic search results as well. For the final match, Banglalink  organized a Football Festival featuring a concert, which was participated by thousands of football fans.
Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, said: "As a future-ready digital service provider, we addressed the shift in people's sports consumption habits and offered a personalized viewing experience on Toffee. The massive turnout of viewers is another sign of our growing prominence as digital operator.
"We wholeheartedly thank all the viewers, partners, and advertisers who made Toffee's World Cup campaign a success with their responses and support. This success will encourage us to bring more high-quality content to Toffee in the days to come.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation
Digital innovation fair begins in Ctg
StanChart recognised as best banking service provider
Further response needed for enhancing sustainable finance
Int'l expo on HVACR System, Solutions to be held in May next
Stakeholders meeting on 'Using sustainable technology to ensure safe food
SIBL launches three deposit products on Victory Day
IBBL achieves Islamic Retail Banking Award


Latest News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Salimullah Medical's cashier arrested for embezzling Tk 2.5 cr
India is Bangladesh’s great friend and business partner: Commerce Minister
2nd Div Football: Saif SC Youth team emerge champions
From Djokovic deportation to Messi magic: Top 10 sports stories of 2022
Saddam, Inan made BCL president, gen secy
Pakistani raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say
Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team
Sylhet tea workers bring out torch procession demanding dues
Most Read News
The world fears a new China COVID wave
Nation never wants a repeat of Pilkhana tragedy: PM to BGB personnel
Brazil still ranked FIFA's No 1 despite Argentina winning the World Cup
4th dose of COVID vaccination starts across country
Ballon D'or winner Benzema ends France career
World Cup champion Argentina returns home to a jubilant Buenos Aires
Bangladesh embassy in Rome awards top remittance senders
BNP’s 27-point outline is ridiculous: Quader
‘US gives suggestions as we have good ties,’ says Momen
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]serverbd.com, For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft