15.5m Bangladeshis view FIFA WC '22 final on Toffee

Toffee, the exclusive digital broadcaster of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM in Bangladesh, hit a new milestone garnering around 1 billion views of the mega sports event.

The tournament's final match drew 15.5 million unique viewers, a record number for a digital streaming service platform in the country, says a press release.

Football fans across the country turned to Toffee to enjoy every World Cup match during the campaign, starting from 18th November 2022 to the final day. For the first time in Bangladesh, millions of viewers have opted for a digital platform to watch the tournament, which was previously only broadcast on TV.

Banglalink acquired the exclusive rights to become the licensed mobile broadcaster of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM , and livestreamed the sports event through Toffee as the first-ever digital platform in the country, enabling football fans to watch the World Cup matches from any network.

During the mega event, Toffee partnered with leading smart TV brands such as Vision, Walton and Rangs to bring Toffee's content onto large screens and offer superior customer experiences.

Bkash supported Banglalink as the payment & advertising partner, and offered exciting packages for Toffee viewers. Banglalink partnered with Google for streaming scalability, and implementing organic search results as well. For the final match, Banglalink organized a Football Festival featuring a concert, which was participated by thousands of football fans.

Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, said: "As a future-ready digital service provider, we addressed the shift in people's sports consumption habits and offered a personalized viewing experience on Toffee. The massive turnout of viewers is another sign of our growing prominence as digital operator.

"We wholeheartedly thank all the viewers, partners, and advertisers who made Toffee's World Cup campaign a success with their responses and support. This success will encourage us to bring more high-quality content to Toffee in the days to come.











