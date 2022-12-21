Video
GP introduces Mobile Data Plan feature in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

As the first mobile network operator in Bangladesh, Grameenphone (GP) has introduced a Mobile Data Plan (MDP) feature that will allow Android users to manage their mobile data usage and price plans directly from their phones.
This feature shall help GP, the connectivity partner to digital Bangladesh, curate personalized data plans accordingly by allowing them to optimise their data usage, says a press release.
The MDP feature enables mobile carriers to notify and alert customers when their data plan is nearing exhaustion and enables customers to benefit from personalized offers, an alert system, data-usage management tools, and a specialized interface.
Users can purchase a data pack, check their data balance, and receive threshold notifications seamlessly through the MDP feature. The solution eliminates the need for memorizing codes or downloading additional applications for data management.
Both prepaid and postpaid customers of GP can access the plan management feature via the 'Settings' option on their Android devices. The feature will be rolled out progressively to all GP customers in the next few months. Users will require handsets supporting Android 4.4 and above to enjoy this plan management feature.
GP CEO Yasir Azman said: "At Grameenphone, network and happy customers are our strength and capital. We believe MDP is an important milestone in bringing customer delight as now our customers will be more empowered to control their data plan. We are happy to introduce this simple yet meaningful customer-centric solution in collaboration with Google."   
With the 4IR on the horizon, it is now crucial to drive our nation towards the digital bubbles. GP's cost-efficient internet solutions address this need, enabling people to unleash possibilities. GP will continue to bring data pack choices at lucrative prices under the MDP facility.


