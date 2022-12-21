28 BD firms win SAFA best annual reports awards

Twenty Eight Bangladeshi companies achieved 31 awards in the 'South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Best Presented Annual Reports 2021' awards competition.

The organizations obtained 13 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze awards with 8 certificates of merits, said a press release on Monday.

Bangladeshi entities under Private Sector Banks, Corporate Governance Disclosures, Public Sector Banks, Financial Services Sector, Manufacturing, Insurance, NGOs and Integrated Reporting categories obtained the Gold Awards.

Bangladeshi entities secured five 'Overall Winner' awards, out of six.

ICA Nepal hosted the SAFA Best Presented Annual Reports 2021 ceremony at Hotel Yak and Yeti, Kathmandu, Nepal on Saturday.

Representatives of award winner companies from SAFA countries participated and received the Awards. ICAB President Md. Shahadat Hossain FCA and Vice Presidents NKA Mobin FCA and Fouzia Haque FCA attended the event.

BRAC Bank Limited became Joint Gold winner in Private Sector Banks and Joint Silver winner in Overall Winners castigatory.

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited became Joint Gold winner in Private Sector Banks, Joint Gold winner in SAARC Anniversary Award for CG, Joint Bronze in Integrated Reporting and Joint Silver winner in Overall Winners category. Bank Asia Limited became Joint Gold winner in Private Sector Banks, Joint Gold winner in SAARC Anniversary Award for CG, Joint Gold in Integrated Reporting and Bronze in Overall Winners category.

Janata Bank Limited became Gold winner and Sonali Bank Limited Silver winner in Public Sector Banks. Reliance Insurance Ltd. became Gold winner, City General Insurance Co. Ltd, and Green Delta Insurance Ltd received certificate of Merit in Insurance Sector.

IDLC Finance Ltd became Silver in Financial Services Sector, Joint Gold winner in SAARC Anniversary Award for CG with certificate of Merit in Integrated Reporting category.

IPDC Finance Limited became Joint Bronze winner, and Bangladesh Finance Limited became Gold winner in the Financial Services Sector and Gold winner in the Overall Winner category. British American Tobacco Bangladesh became Joint Silver in Manufacturing Sector while Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC became Joint Gold winner in Manufacturing Sector and Joint Silver winner in Overall Winner category. Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh Limited became Joint Bronze winner in Manufacturing Sector. Grameenphone Ltd became Silver winner and Robi Axiata Limited Bronze winner in the Communication and IT sector.

Unique Hotel & Resorts Ltd became Joint Silver winner in Service (excluding Financial Services and Communication & IT).

SAJIDA Foundation became Joint Gold winner, Community Development Centre (CODEC) became Joint Bronze winner and BRAC received Certificate of Merit in NGOs (Including NPOs). ACI Formulations Limited became a Joint Bronze winner in the Agriculture Sector and ACI Limited received a certificate of Merit in Diversified Holdings.

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh became Joint Bronze winner in the Public Sector while Infrastructure Development Co. Limited (IDCOL) and Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Ltd received certificates of Merit.

Summit Power Limited became Joint Silver winner and United Power Generation Distribution Company received a certificate of Merit in the Power & Energy sector. Eastern Housing Limited became a Bronze winner in Infrastructure & Construction category.











