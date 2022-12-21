RMG EU exports see 16.27pc growth in July-Nov

RMG exports to European Union (EU) has witnessed 16.27 percent growth during the July-November period of the current fiscal 2022-23 compared to the same period last year.

As per trade figure of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), RMG export to EU increased from US$ 7.81 billion to $9.07 billion in July-Nov period, which is 16.27 percent of the trade lot.

Germany is the largest European market fetching $ 2.71 billion with 1.88 percent growth compared to the same period of the previous year.

Export to Spain and France increased by 19.15 percent and 38.87 percent respectively. Export to other major EU countries such as Italy, Austria, Netherlands and Sweden have shown growth by 50.95 percent, 48.87 percent, 34.39 percent and 22.90 percent respectively.

On the other hand, export to Poland has shown 19.61 percent year-over-year negative growth during the mentioned period.

Talking to BSS, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Md Mohiuddin Rubel said, "Our exports to major countries have shown encouraging growth during July-November of FY2022-23."

He said RMG export to the USA during the mentioned period was $3.47 billion, registering 4.07 percent Y-O-Y growth.

"Besides, our exports to the UK and Canada have grew by 11.71 percent and 30.25 percent respectively compared to the same time of the previous fiscal year. At the same time, export to non-traditional markets increased to $ 3.19 billion from $ 2.47 billion in the same period of time," he added.

Among the major non-traditional markets, he said Bangladesh's export to Japan reached $597.83 million with 38.11 percent Y-O-Y growth during July-Nov of FY2022-23.

The other non-traditional markets having high growth were Malaysia 100.21 percent, Mexico 49.68 percent, India 48.78 percent, Brazil 44.53 percent, and South Korea 30.35 percent, he said. -BSS













