

FBCCI for boosting bilateral trade with Mozambique

Bangladesh and Mozambique occupy a strategic position as business hubs and could benefit from a more robust trade and economic partnership," he said while presiding over a discussion with a visiting Mozambique Business Delegation at the FBCCI.

Mostofa said, "Our presence in Africa is mostly due to the large contribution of our peacekeeping forces. But now we are trying to increase business ties with the southern economic bloc by enhancing trade and investment."

The delegation was led by Director General for Asia and Oceania of Mozambique Jose Matsinha.

He said, "There is huge potential in economic relations between Mozambique and Bangladesh. We're here in Bangladesh to see which area we both can work together."

Jose Matsinha said, "We can get experience from Bangladesh in strategic areas with mutual interest. We have a large amount of land and plenty of water in Mozambique but we lack expertise. Bangladesh can help us in developing agriculture sector."

He also praised Bangladeshi peacekeepers who worked in Mozambique.

High Commissioner of Mozambique to India Ermindo Ferreira, Director General (Bangladesh's foreign wing) for Africa Md. Tarikul Islam, representative of Mozambique Ministry of Economy and Finance Jose Fernando Messias, representative of Mozambican Investment, and Export Promotion Agency Dique Francisco Bacar and FBCCI Directors were, among others, present on the occasion.













