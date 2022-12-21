Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 December, 2022, 3:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ministry officials asked to ensure energy security

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has directed the officials of the Energy Division to discharge their duties with honesty and enthusiasm to face the challenges of the energy sector to ensure the country's energy security.
"Coordination and joint effort is a must to address the future crisis of this sector and we continue it for the well being of the consumers as a people's servant," the State Minister said at an award giving ceremony at his secretariat office on Tuesday.
Petrobangla, Hydrocarbon Unit and Geological Survey of Bangladesh (GSB) owned the award for its credibility to implement its project work jobs for the year of 2021-2022, however, Nazmul Ahsan, former Chairman of Petrobangla, Shakil Ahmed, Deputy Secretary of the Energy Division and MD. Abdur Rahim Azad, Administrative officer of the Energy Division has been awarded with the National Integrity Strategy (NIS) Award for their performance.
BAPEX and Eastern Refinery have been awarded for their contribution for the year of 2021-2022 on the eve of the 100 years birth anniversary of the Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation
Digital innovation fair begins in Ctg
StanChart recognised as best banking service provider
Further response needed for enhancing sustainable finance
Int'l expo on HVACR System, Solutions to be held in May next
Stakeholders meeting on 'Using sustainable technology to ensure safe food
SIBL launches three deposit products on Victory Day
IBBL achieves Islamic Retail Banking Award


Latest News
Russia committed to not interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Embassy
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Salimullah Medical's cashier arrested for embezzling Tk 2.5 cr
India is Bangladesh’s great friend and business partner: Commerce Minister
2nd Div Football: Saif SC Youth team emerge champions
From Djokovic deportation to Messi magic: Top 10 sports stories of 2022
Saddam, Inan made BCL president, gen secy
Pakistani raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say
Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team
Sylhet tea workers bring out torch procession demanding dues
Most Read News
The world fears a new China COVID wave
Nation never wants a repeat of Pilkhana tragedy: PM to BGB personnel
Brazil still ranked FIFA's No 1 despite Argentina winning the World Cup
4th dose of COVID vaccination starts across country
Ballon D'or winner Benzema ends France career
World Cup champion Argentina returns home to a jubilant Buenos Aires
Bangladesh embassy in Rome awards top remittance senders
BNP’s 27-point outline is ridiculous: Quader
‘US gives suggestions as we have good ties,’ says Momen
Man beaten to death over ‘theft charge’ in Gaibandha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft