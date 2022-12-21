Ministry officials asked to ensure energy security

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has directed the officials of the Energy Division to discharge their duties with honesty and enthusiasm to face the challenges of the energy sector to ensure the country's energy security.

"Coordination and joint effort is a must to address the future crisis of this sector and we continue it for the well being of the consumers as a people's servant," the State Minister said at an award giving ceremony at his secretariat office on Tuesday.

Petrobangla, Hydrocarbon Unit and Geological Survey of Bangladesh (GSB) owned the award for its credibility to implement its project work jobs for the year of 2021-2022, however, Nazmul Ahsan, former Chairman of Petrobangla, Shakil Ahmed, Deputy Secretary of the Energy Division and MD. Abdur Rahim Azad, Administrative officer of the Energy Division has been awarded with the National Integrity Strategy (NIS) Award for their performance.

BAPEX and Eastern Refinery have been awarded for their contribution for the year of 2021-2022 on the eve of the 100 years birth anniversary of the Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.













