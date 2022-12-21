Video
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Published : Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - Tuesday plunged further mainly due to price fall in large-cap securities.
The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped 12 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 6,226. The DS30, the blue-chip index, went down 0.1 per cent to 2,199 while the DSES, the index that represents shariah-based companies, fell 0.25 per cent to 1,363.
Turnover, an important indicator of the market, plummeted 29 per cent to Tk 322 crore from the previous day's Tk 456 crore.
Among the traded companies, 14 advanced, 66 declined and 235 remained the same.
Islami Commercial Insurance posted the highest appreciation, rising 9.59 per cent. Stylecraft Ltd surged 6.19 per cent. Bangladesh Autocars, GQ Ball Pen, and Aziz Pipes rose more than 3 per cent.
Orion Infusion suffered the sharpest fall, sliding 7.4 per cent. Intraco Refueling Station dropped 7.1 per cent, Jute Spinners down 6.4 per cent, Eastern Cables eroded 6 per cent, and Northern Insurance fell 5.3 per cent.
Monno Ceramic Industries became the most-traded stock with shares worth Tk 25 crore transacted. Intraco Refueling Station, Genex Infosys, Bashundhara Paper Mills and Advent Pharmaceuticals also saw significant transactions.
The Caspi, the all-share price index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), fell 20 points, or 0.1 per cent, to end the day at 18,383.
Of the securities transacted, 12 advanced, 44 declined and 76 did not show any price movement.    -BSS


