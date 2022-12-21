Nagad provides charge-free services for police



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP speaking as the chief guest at a cultural event organized by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police on the occasion of Victory Day at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital recently.

Nagad, an arm of Bangladesh Postal Department, wants to introduce this as soon as possible. If the charge-free transaction facility is introduced for police personnel, it will be first of its kind initiative for a specialised force in the financial sector.

The announcement came from Nagad Founder and Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk at a cultural evening organized by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital recently on the occasion of Victory Day.

Speaking as the chief guest, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, at the event said, "I think it is a great offer for the police force from the Nagad's Managing Director."

The offer has been made as part of his gratitude to police's pro-people services. Making the announcement Tanvir A Mishuk said: "We need your help in creating the database to this end. I want to introduce such a system so that even if I leave the managing director's position in the future, policemen can enjoy all the services free of charge for a lifetime."

Nagad wants to start work on creating an MFS database for police members as soon as possible, he pointed out.

"Police personnel provide us with security and various other services. But we never thank them in return. Nagad is going to offer them this benefit as a token of appreciation for their work," he said.

Moreover, Tanvir A Mishuk announced the publication of a book compiled with the interviews of freedom fighters currently working in or retired from the police force.

Tanvir A Mishuk said: "Valiant freedom fighters gifted us today's independent country through their heroic contribution in the great Liberation War."

Impressed by the speech of Tanvir A Mishuk at the event, the home minister said, "His [Tanvir A Mishuk] love for the country, compassion for the Liberation War and gratefulness to the police force has really attracted me."

In 1971, police first resisted the Pakistan occupation forces from Rajarbagh. Therefore, Nagad is going to take such an initiative to honour their contribution and ensure a proper place for them in history.

Earlier, Nagad published the book titled "Beerer Mukhe Birottogatha", a collection of interviews of 25 eminent freedom fighters from the Armed Forces, which earned much appreciation.

Senior Secretary of Public Security Division of Ministry of Home Affairs Md Aminul Islam Khan, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq also spoke on the occasion.

About 5,000 officers and members of Bangladesh Police were also present at the event.

At the beginning of the programme, members of Bangladesh Police performed patriotic songs and dances. Later, Nogor Baul James, popular folk musician and lawmaker Momtaz Begum, and renowned band Teerondaz also enthralled the audience with their performances.













