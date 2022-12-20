Discontent in JP spreads

Jatiya Party (JP) politics has become volatile again. After returning home in November after treatment in Thailand, the party's chief patron and opposition leader in parliament Raushan Ershad's call for unity at Hotel Westin and the Prime Minister's call, no one yet united with Raushan and JP Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader (GM Quader).

The conflict between "Raushan followers" and "Qader followers" groups in Jatiya Party became more evident.

Asking about present scenario of JP, leaders and activists said that the split in the party has increased due to some controversial leaders from both sides for their individual benefits. Those who don't want to bridge the relationship between Raushan and Quader are hindering the unity process. In such a situation, the party is losing public support at home and abroad.

Even on last Tuesday (December 13) Raushan Ershad and GM Quader met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at noon. Then PM urged them to forget their differences and work together ahead of the next national elections. But rumors are spreading that Raushan-Quader has reconciled with the Prime Minister's intervention.

Then the following day on Wednesday (December 14), the Appellate Division disposed of the appeal filed against the High Court's order regarding GM Quader's performance of duties as JP Chairman. This prevented Quader from doing organisational work as Chairman. Later that night, Raushan was announced as acting chairman of Jatiya Party by some pro-Roushan leaders. Then again one and half hour later the announcement was postponed.

On this regard Jatiya Party Raushan followers declared that Raushan Ershad will serve as acting chairman of the Jatiya Party until the legal complications in the party activities are resolved.

This responsibility is given according to the opinion and decision of the majority of co-chairmen.

On this regard JP Office Secretary Mahmud Alam said that Raushan has no authority to perform duties as acting chairman. Referring to the constitution of the party, he said that the misleading news about the appointment of Raushan as acting chairman of Jatiya Party has been published in different media, it is contrary to Article 20, Sub-section 2 (b) of the constitution of the party.

Therefore, no one else has any right or privilege to be the acting chairman. In this regard, Jatiya Party leaders and followers at all levels were urged not to be confused.

Talked about this Secretary General of JP, Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, no such decision has been made. Ask the co-chairman whether they have made a decision or not. But as far as I know, the co-chairman or anyone else does not have the power to give the duties of the Chairman not even the Presidium members.

According to the Constitution, only the Chairman can delegate this responsibility to the Senior Co-Chairman, Co-Chairman or someone from the Presidium due to illness or other reasons. No one else has the authority to give it. I'm not aware of anyone on my team doing this, he added.

At the same time Raushan followers said that according to the decision of senior leaders, Raushan will be acting chairman. Such a decision was made.

On the other hand, Chunnu said, we are in a very good position. Legal complications will be resolved soon. The case is nothing. The case won't last at all, I guarantee. It will take some time. It will not stop any work of the chairman.

Chunnu said that there is no unity process. We are in unity. Whoever is doing this is not part of the party. The chief patron said nothing. I don't care about anyone's statement. GM Quader is our Chairman. There is no disunity in my party. I expelled some people who were working against the party. If they do something, it is not the party's business.













