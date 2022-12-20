First unit adds 660MW to nat'l grid

KHULNA, Dec 19: The coal-fired Rampal Power Plant in Bagerhat has finally started electricity generation on experimental basis through adding 660MW of electricity to the national grid produced from its first unit.

Rampal Power Plant, formally known as Maitree Super Thermal Power Project, started its experimental power generation

from Saturday night, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Director Shamim Hasan said.

He said it may take a week to a month to start commercial operation of Unit-1.

Anwarul Azim, deputy manager of Rampal thermal power plant, said 660MW of electricity is being produced from unit-1. Of this, 400MW is being added to the National Grid in Dhaka via Aminbazar-Gopalganj transmission line and 260MW is being supplied to Khulna-Bagerhat. -UNB











