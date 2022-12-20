Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 December, 2022, 12:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rampal Power Plant

First unit adds 660MW to nat'l grid

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

KHULNA, Dec 19: The coal-fired Rampal Power Plant in Bagerhat has finally started electricity generation on experimental basis through adding 660MW of electricity to the national grid produced from its first unit.
Rampal Power Plant, formally known as Maitree Super Thermal Power Project, started its experimental power generation
from Saturday night, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Director Shamim Hasan said.
He said it may take a week to a month to start commercial operation of Unit-1.
Anwarul Azim, deputy manager of Rampal thermal power plant, said 660MW of electricity is being produced from unit-1. Of this, 400MW is being added to the National Grid in Dhaka via Aminbazar-Gopalganj transmission line and 260MW is being supplied to Khulna-Bagerhat.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt will guarantee full protection of all diplomats, says FM
Discontent in JP spreads
First unit adds 660MW to nat'l grid
BNP has destroyed democracy, now they talk of repairing it:  Quader
BNP announces 27 points to garner support for restructuring state
No budget for CCTV cameras in by-polls: EC
Boost food production to avert any crisis: PM
Things to know about biodiversity agreement


Latest News
PM congratulates Argentine president on winning World Cup
Putin arrives in Minsk for rare visit to Belarus
Does BNP want to bring martial democracy to country, Hasan questions
Teenager Ahmed demolishes Pakistan as England poised for 3-0 whitewash
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
Vamos Argentina, says Professor Yunus to congratulate Messi's team on World Cup win
One killed in road accident in Ctg
One killed in Tangail road accident
Bus catches fire in Dhaka
Admission Fair begins at Southern University
Most Read News
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Why the Emir of Qatar gave Messi a tunic, what it means
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Biswajit murder: Life term convict held after 10 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Riots broke out in French cities following loss to Argentina in World Cup
Youth falls into ditch while cheering Argentina's goal against France
Students among 8 kidnapped in Cox’s Bazar, ransom demanded
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft