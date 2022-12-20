BNP has destroyed democracy, now they talk of repairing it:  Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said Awami League is ready to lead the country for one more term, and they want to show it to the people of the country through a 'disciplined conference' on December 24.

Ahead of the party's National Conference, the General Secretary of the ruling party made the comment at the joint meeting of the Volunteers and Discipline Sub-Committee and the Stage and Decoration Sub-Committee at Engineers Institution in Dhaka on Monday.

Quader said, "The leader (Sheikh Hasina) wants to see an orderly conference. She wants to show the nation that Awami League is ready to lead this country again."

Awami League is promising to build 'Smart Bangladesh' ahead of the 12th general elections. However, the general secretary of the party believes that it is not possible to achieve that goal without a 'disciplined' workforce.

He said, "The pre-condition of Smart Bangladesh is discipline. The conference will be orderly. I think this will be a historic conference. Because of the wave of mass awakening against the communal forces, the whole country woke up in the month of victory. Wherever we held meeting there was a stream of people."

Expecting 'spontaneous attendance' of people at the Awami League conference in the month of victory, the party's general secretary said, "Management should also be done well. The conference will be simple. Attendance is not simple. I believe it will break all past records. Simple decoration, lighting will be done."

Criticizing BNP's 'state reform outline' programme, Obaidul Quader said, "Those who brought the state to the brink of destruction want to reform the state again! Sheikh Hasina did the reform. That is why Bangladesh is the role model of development today."

"BNP has destroyed democracy, destroyed the values of the Liberation War. It has emptied the treasury through corruption and looting. The reserve was less than $4 billion. Our leader (Sheikh Hasina) has taken it to $48 billion."

Regarding the 'simultaneous movement' programme of BNP and Ganatantra Manch, Obaidul Quader said, "Today many people have tried to reform the state. Last time too there were 23 parties. This time there are 33 parties. Left, right, progressive and reactionary have become one. All are united in one line. Their goal is to oust Sheikh Hasina."

"We also heard BNP's Vision-2030 countering ours Digital Bangladesh. Where is that? Basically, they talk much but do nothing," he added.

AL Central Executive Committee Member and Volunteers and Discipline Sub-Committee Convener Abul Hasnat Abdullah presided over the meeting.

Meanwhile, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Organizing Secretaries Mirza Azam and Afzal Hossain, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Executive Member Anwar Hossain, Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, Swechchhasebak League Acting President Gazi Mezbaul Hossain Sacchu and General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu, among others, were present.













