BNP announces 27 points to garner support for restructuring state



BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain announces "A Brief Outline of The Structural reforms of the State" at a city hotel on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BNP wants to ensure human rights according to the Universal Human Rights Charter and pay one year's unemployment allowance.

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain gave the proposal in a 27-point programme he announced at a press conference at a city hotel.

In its 27-point reform programme, BNP stated that no person would be allowed to serve as President or Prime Minister for more than two consecutive terms.

BNP finalised the proposals after discussing the issues with likeminded political parties to launch simultaneous movement against the unelected Awami League government.

BNP said that the authoritarian government has destroyed the state structure and in this situation free, fair, impartial, acceptable and participatory election is indispensible to return ownership of the country to

the people. In the 27-point programme BNP gave the guidelines to reform the state structure and restore good governance.

BNP said that it will appoint a "Constitutional Reform Commission" to revise and repeal all controversial and undemocratic constitutional amendments made by the Awami League government.

A "National Reconciliation Commission" will be formed to establish an inclusive "Rainbow Nation" in the light of Bangladeshi Nationalism in which there would be no scope for political vengeance and revenge.

BNP said that it would re-introduce "Election Time Non-party Care-Taker Government".

BNP also wants to bring balance between powers of the President, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers.

BNP said that it would introduce a two-tier Parliament with upper and lower houses to ensure participation of experts in state affairs.

It will, said BNP, examine amending Article 70 of the Constitution of the Republic to ensure independence of MPs.

The 2020 law for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and the other Election Commissioners shall be amended, said the main opposition party.

All the constitutional, statutory and public institutions will be reconstituted, said BNP.

Effective independence of judiciary will be ensured, it said.

Administrative Reforms Commission shall be created to restructure the administration, it said. A Media Commission will be created for comprehensive media reforms, BNP said.

There will be no compromise on corruption. A white paper will be published on money-laundering and corruption, it said.

Ombudsman will be appointed as stipulated in the Constitution of the Republic, it said.

Rule of law will be restored at all levels and human rights will be ensured according to the Universal Human Rights Charter.

An Economic Reforms Commission consisting of experts will be constituted, it said.

Each and every individual will enjoy the right to perform respective religious activities based on the principle of "Religion belongs to respective individual; state belongs to all," it said.

Fair wages of the working class will be ensured in keeping with inflation, it said.

All black laws including the Indemnity Act for power, energy and mineral sector will be repealed, it said.

The national interest of Bangladesh will be given the highest priority in foreign relations policy, no terrorist activity shall be tolerated on the soil of Bangladesh, it said.

Stern measures shall be taken against terrorism, extremism and militancy, the use of terrorism as political tool to suppress dissent and opposition political parties by misusing the anti-terrorist law will be stopped, but real terrorists would be identified and punished according to the law, it said.

The Armed Forces shall be appropriately developed imbibed with the supreme spirit of patriotism for safeguarding the sovereignty of the country, said BNP.

Local government institutions will be made more independent, strong and empowered with greater decentralization of power, it said.

A list of the martyrs of the War of Independence will be prepared under state initiative, it said.

Modern youth development policy will be adopted in keeping with the vision, thoughts and aspirations of the youth to suit the time, it said.

Unemployed educated youth will be given 'Unemployment Allowance' for one year until he or she gets employed, whichever occurs earlier, it said.

Increase in age-limit for entry into government service will be considered in keeping with the international standards, it said.

Specific programmes will be adopted to ensure women-empowerment, it said.

Need-based and knowledge-based education will be given priority, it said.

Based on the principle of "health for all", universal health care will be introduced in line with United Kingdom's National Health Service. Fair price of agricultural produce will be ensured to farmers, it said.

















To build national consensus BNP on Monday proposed a 27-point programme which envisages restructure of state.BNP wants to ensure human rights according to the Universal Human Rights Charter and pay one year's unemployment allowance.BNP Standing Committee member Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain gave the proposal in a 27-point programme he announced at a press conference at a city hotel.In its 27-point reform programme, BNP stated that no person would be allowed to serve as President or Prime Minister for more than two consecutive terms.BNP finalised the proposals after discussing the issues with likeminded political parties to launch simultaneous movement against the unelected Awami League government.BNP said that the authoritarian government has destroyed the state structure and in this situation free, fair, impartial, acceptable and participatory election is indispensible to return ownership of the country tothe people. In the 27-point programme BNP gave the guidelines to reform the state structure and restore good governance.BNP said that it will appoint a "Constitutional Reform Commission" to revise and repeal all controversial and undemocratic constitutional amendments made by the Awami League government.A "National Reconciliation Commission" will be formed to establish an inclusive "Rainbow Nation" in the light of Bangladeshi Nationalism in which there would be no scope for political vengeance and revenge.BNP said that it would re-introduce "Election Time Non-party Care-Taker Government".BNP also wants to bring balance between powers of the President, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers.BNP said that it would introduce a two-tier Parliament with upper and lower houses to ensure participation of experts in state affairs.It will, said BNP, examine amending Article 70 of the Constitution of the Republic to ensure independence of MPs.The 2020 law for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and the other Election Commissioners shall be amended, said the main opposition party.All the constitutional, statutory and public institutions will be reconstituted, said BNP.Effective independence of judiciary will be ensured, it said.Administrative Reforms Commission shall be created to restructure the administration, it said. A Media Commission will be created for comprehensive media reforms, BNP said.There will be no compromise on corruption. A white paper will be published on money-laundering and corruption, it said.Ombudsman will be appointed as stipulated in the Constitution of the Republic, it said.Rule of law will be restored at all levels and human rights will be ensured according to the Universal Human Rights Charter.An Economic Reforms Commission consisting of experts will be constituted, it said.Each and every individual will enjoy the right to perform respective religious activities based on the principle of "Religion belongs to respective individual; state belongs to all," it said.Fair wages of the working class will be ensured in keeping with inflation, it said.All black laws including the Indemnity Act for power, energy and mineral sector will be repealed, it said.The national interest of Bangladesh will be given the highest priority in foreign relations policy, no terrorist activity shall be tolerated on the soil of Bangladesh, it said.Stern measures shall be taken against terrorism, extremism and militancy, the use of terrorism as political tool to suppress dissent and opposition political parties by misusing the anti-terrorist law will be stopped, but real terrorists would be identified and punished according to the law, it said.The Armed Forces shall be appropriately developed imbibed with the supreme spirit of patriotism for safeguarding the sovereignty of the country, said BNP.Local government institutions will be made more independent, strong and empowered with greater decentralization of power, it said.A list of the martyrs of the War of Independence will be prepared under state initiative, it said.Modern youth development policy will be adopted in keeping with the vision, thoughts and aspirations of the youth to suit the time, it said.Unemployed educated youth will be given 'Unemployment Allowance' for one year until he or she gets employed, whichever occurs earlier, it said.Increase in age-limit for entry into government service will be considered in keeping with the international standards, it said.Specific programmes will be adopted to ensure women-empowerment, it said.Need-based and knowledge-based education will be given priority, it said.Based on the principle of "health for all", universal health care will be introduced in line with United Kingdom's National Health Service. Fair price of agricultural produce will be ensured to farmers, it said.