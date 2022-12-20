BD demands $100b per year from developed countries at COP15

Bangladesh has highlighted the mobilization of financial resources of $100 billion per year from the developed countries to be channeled to the developing countries until 2030 towards implementation of the post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

The point has been made clear in a statement made at the COP15 of the Convention on Bio Diversity (CBD) at Montreal in Canada.

Bangladesh, like many other countries of the world is suffering from the triple crisis including biodiversity loss, climate change and pollution and to halt this crisis the government needs financial support.

``We are looking forward to a robust package on resource mobilisation towards implementing an ambitious Global Biodiversity Framework (BBF). GBF should ensure the provision of predictable, measurable, new additional and adequate financial resources from developed countries to developing ones," Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin made this statement during a press briefing at the Media Centre on Saturday.

The finalisation of the Post- 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework including other agenda items (resource mobilisation, digital sequence information, coastal and marine biodiversity, biodiversity and agriculture, biodiversity and climate change, invasive alien species and synthetic biology) requires us to update it with our existing laws along with two protocols under UNCB we have signed. All these agendas are very important from the perspective of Bangladesh and to implement it we need financial support from the developed world,' Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin said at the press briefing.

GDB should contain the text on ensuring accessibility and proper monitoring of the financial commitments and pledges.

"A Global Biodiversity Fund to be established to implement Global Diversity Foundation (GDF) as the existing multilateral sources are not up to the task of meeting the requirements of the GDF.

'Developed countries should commit to mobilize and jointly provide financial grants of at least $100 billion annually or one-percent of global GDP until 2020, an amount to be revised for the period of 2030-2050.

"My delegation made a statement in the High-level Ministerial Meeting of the COP 15; I have raised pertinent points towards adoption of an implementable Global Biodiversity Framework. And shared it with the global leaders about the present perilous status of our biodiversity, he said.

However, referring to the Bangladesh preparation to march with this action plan and goals of this Convention, Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change said that to implement the Convention and its three objectives, Bangladesh has developed National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan.

"As a bio diverse country, Bangladesh would uphold the implementation of the convention and three objectives towards achieving the 2050 vision: living in harmony with nature," she said while talking with this correspondent.

She also added that being a country rich in bio diversity, Bangladesh would give importance to fast-track mobilization of adequate financial resources to halt the further degradation of nature and its contribution to people, she added.

Bangladesh has got a unique combination of both terrestrial and marine biodiversity.

In terms of Ecosystem Diversity, Bangladesh has Coastal Marine to Estuarine to Inland Riverine Wetlands to Mountain Ecosystems, world's largest mangrove ecosystem, genetic diversity of plants and animals.

Bangladesh became a party to the CBD in 1994 and the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety to CBD in 2004 and very soon Bangladesh will be a party to the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit Sharing.

Bangladesh is one of the pioneer countries that enacted "Bangladesh Biological Diversity Act" in 2017.

However, earlier the convention on Biological Diversity was adopted in the Earth Summit in Rio-de-Janeiro in 1992.

This is also one of the conventions, addressing the wider issues of the environment with the three objectives: Conservation of Biological Diversity, ensuring sustainable use of its components and ensuring fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising out of utilisation of genetic resources.

The Constitution of Bangladesh integrated biodiversity conservation as one of the State principles and it has included Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable use in the national policies: like Environment Policy 2018, Bangladesh Perspective Plan 2041 and Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100.

The Action Plan for SDG implementation has taken Biodiversity Conservation into account.

Despite being a land scarce and densely populated country, Bangladesh has declared about 6 per cent of land areas as nature conserved areas (Ecologically Critical Areas and Protected areas). About 7 per cent of total Marine area has been declared as Marine Protected Area. Various development actions are underway to manage the biodiversity of these areas.











