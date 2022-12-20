BGB Day today

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Day-2022 will be celebrated today through various programmes at its Pilkhana headquarters and all battalions across the country.

Marking the day, BGB Director General (DG) Major General Shakil Ahmed will hoist of BGB's regimental flags atop BGB headquarters formally.

He will also pay homage

to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the "Simanto Gourab" at the BGB headquarters here.

Official parade of the BGB Day will be held at Bir Uttam Anwar Hossain Parade Ground of BGB headquarters at 10.00am.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inspect the official parade and take salute, distribute medals among BGB members in recognition of their heroic and meritorious contribution and later a special Darbar will be held.

Besides, on the occasion of BGB Day-2022 celebration, a grand 'Joint Retreat Ceremony' will be held by BGB-BSF at the ICP adjacent to the land ports of Benapole, Panchagarh and Brahmanbaria in the afternoon of December 20, as a part of strengthening the mutual cordial relations and trust existing between the Border Guard Forces of Bangladesh and India.

Also, as part of the BGB Day celebration, a special Darbar of the BGB Director General (DG) will be held on December 21 morning at Border Conference Centre in Pilkhana.

At the end of the Darbar, the DG of BGB will distribute medals and insignia will be awarded to BGB officers and members in recognition of their meritorious contribution to BGB.

Also award for meritorious work in operational activities, anti-smuggling and seizure of narcotics and promoted from Honorary Subedar Major to Honorary Assistant Director and Honorary Assistant Director to Honorary Deputy Director will wear rank badge and felicitations, grants and gifts will be given to the freedom fighters/successors of the respective forces.

Besides, on the occasion, there will be a reception in the afternoon and a cultural programme will be organized in the evening at Dhaka sector ground in Pilkhana with the performance of BGB's own orchestra and artists including the country's elite artists.

Apart from Pilkhana, on the occasion of BGB Day celebrations, regimental flag hoisting, milad and special prayers, feasts and cultural programmes will be organized at all regions, institutions, sectors and units of BGB outside Dhaka.











