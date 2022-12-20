No concert on roads, bars to remain closed for 24hrs from Dec 31: Home boss

To prevent misuse of narcotics, bars across the country will remain closed for 24 hours from December 31, 6pm and no concerts will be allowed on roads and flyovers on that night. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said this on Monday to the media after a meeting on law and order for Christmas Day and 31st night celebrations at the ministry.

This year Christmas Day will be celebrated in 5,682 churches across the country and security measures will be taken for all, said the minister.

"In large churches we have requested to provide volunteers from the Christian community along with our security forces. Special security and intelligence forces will be deployed in diplomatic zones as most diplomats are Christian. CCTV cameras will be installed and important churches will be swept as done during the VIP movement and dog squads will also be deployed," added the minister. He said a special anti-narcotic drive will also be conducted from December 28 to 31.

The minister urged people to not use fireworks, crackers and vuvuzela during the celebrations of 31st night creating panic among people.

When asked whether concerts can be arranged in the field he said it can be done on permission of metropolitan police but on condition of creating no traffic jam. -UNB