|
JP to participate in by-polls, if ...
Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM Count : 29
|
Jatiya Party (JP) will participate in all by-polls if the Rangpur City Corporation (RCC) elections on December 27 and Gaibandha-5 by polls on January 4 are held fairly.
If the two elections are not held fairly, JP will decide later whether it will participate in the by-polls.
This decision was taken at a meeting consisting of party co-chairman, presidium members and MPs at the chairman's office at Banani in the capital on Monday.
A JP press release signed by chairman's Press Secretary Khandkar Delwar Jalali said this.
JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, coordinating the meeting where they also decided that a team would be sent from the central level to assist Jatiya Party candidates in the elections.
In addition, it was decided to take a comprehensive programme to celebrate the founding anniversary of Jatiya Party on January 1.
Jatiya Party Senior Co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud, Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howladar, Kazi Feroz Rashid, Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Adv Salma Islam and others were present.