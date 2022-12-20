JP to participate in by-polls, if ...

Jatiya Party (JP) will participate in all by-polls if the Rangpur City Corporation (RCC) elections on December 27 and Gaibandha-5 by polls on January 4 are held fairly.

If the two elections are not held fairly, JP will decide later whether it will participate in the by-polls.

This decision was taken at a meeting consisting of party co-chairman, presidium members and MPs at the chairman's office at Banani in the capital on Monday.

A JP press release signed by chairman's Press Secretary Khandkar Delwar Jalali said this.

JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, coordinating the meeting where they also decided that a team would be sent from the central level to assist Jatiya Party candidates in the elections.

In addition, it was decided to take a comprehensive programme to celebrate the founding anniversary of Jatiya Party on January 1.

Jatiya Party Senior Co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud, Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howladar, Kazi Feroz Rashid, Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Adv Salma Islam and others were present.







