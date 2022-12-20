HC orders to dispose of application over hundred-year old pond at Maheshkhali

The High Court (HC) on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to dispose of the application filed with the District Commissioner to stop the earth-filling of the hundred-year-old pond in Maheshkhali Upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The HC bench directed the authorities concerned to dispose of the application within 30 days.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Biswajit Debnath passed the order.

Advocate Mohammad Rezaul Karim appeared on behalf of the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during court proceedings.

Later, Rezaul Karim told media that a hundred-year-old pond in Maheshkhali's Hwanak Union has been used by local residents for their daily needs for a long time.

Recently, some people are trying to build structures by filling the pond. No one can fill this spectacular pond.

On November 16, local resident Md Mostafizur Rahman, Muhammad Abu Bakar Shibli, Sheikh Mohammad Mohiuddin filed an application with the Cox's Bazar District Commissioner to protect the 0.62 acre pond and public road.

But, the authorities concerned did not take any action against filing. Hence, Maheshkhali Upazila Hoanak Union local Md Mostafizur Rahman had on December 13 filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its direction in this regard. After hearing on the petition, the HC bench on Monday came up with the order.











