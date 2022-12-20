Sadia testifies before court

Sadia Chawdhury, daughter of Sagira Morshed who was murdered in front of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College nearly 33 year ago, gave her deposition before the trial court in mother's killing case.

Judge Rafiqul Islam of the Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT)-1 on Monday recorded the statement of the victim sagira's daughter.

After recording the statement of the daughter, the judge fixed December 28 for cross examination of her.

In her deposition the daughter demanded justice of her mother killing. With the witness, a total nine prosecution witnesses gave depositions in the tribunal.

The accused Dr Hasan Ali Chowdhury, brother-in-law of Sagira, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda, Mahmuda's brother Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and contract killer Maruf Reza were present during the hearing. Sagira Morshed, 34, was gunned down by unidentified muggers in front of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in the capital's Bailey Road on July 25 in 1989. A High Court bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman asked the PBI to conduct further investigation into the case. Following the High Court's order the PBI arrested the four, who have already confessed their role in the murder. A rickshaw-puller, who was present at the crime scene, identified two of the killers.













