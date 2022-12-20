Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 December, 2022, 12:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue: 113 more patients hospitalised

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Another 113 people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning.
The total fatalities remained unchanged at 271 as no death was reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the new patients, 66 were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 47 outside it, said DGHS.
A total of 645 dengue patients, including 350 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The DGHS has recorded 61,521 dengue cases and 60,605 recoveries so far this year.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No concert on roads, bars to remain closed for 24hrs from Dec 31: Home boss
JP to participate in by-polls, if ...
HC orders to dispose of application over hundred-year old pond at Maheshkhali
Sadia testifies before court
Planet spiralling into star may offer glimpse into Earth's end
Dengue: 113 more patients hospitalised
Fugitive convict  arrested in Dhaka
4 killed in road crash in Rangpur


Latest News
PM congratulates Argentine president on winning World Cup
Putin arrives in Minsk for rare visit to Belarus
Does BNP want to bring martial democracy to country, Hasan questions
Teenager Ahmed demolishes Pakistan as England poised for 3-0 whitewash
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
Vamos Argentina, says Professor Yunus to congratulate Messi's team on World Cup win
One killed in road accident in Ctg
One killed in Tangail road accident
Bus catches fire in Dhaka
Admission Fair begins at Southern University
Most Read News
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Why the Emir of Qatar gave Messi a tunic, what it means
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Biswajit murder: Life term convict held after 10 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Riots broke out in French cities following loss to Argentina in World Cup
Youth falls into ditch while cheering Argentina's goal against France
Students among 8 kidnapped in Cox’s Bazar, ransom demanded
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft