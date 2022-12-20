Dengue: 113 more patients hospitalised

Another 113 people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning.

The total fatalities remained unchanged at 271 as no death was reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 66 were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 47 outside it, said DGHS.

A total of 645 dengue patients, including 350 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 61,521 dengue cases and 60,605 recoveries so far this year. -UNB











