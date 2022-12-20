Fugitive convict  arrested in Dhaka

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested a fugitive accused, convicted in tailor Biswajit Das murder case in 2013, from Mohammadpur area in Dhaka.

Arrested Nure Alam alias Limon was a fugitive for the last 10 years.

Based on intelligence information, a RAB team conducted a drive at Mohammadpur's Humayun Road and arrested Nure Alam alias Limon from there.

RAB-2 senior assistant director and senior ASP Md Fazlul Haque confirmed this on Monday morning.

On December 9, 2012, tailoring shop employee Biswajit was hacked to death by some Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists near Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka during the BNP-led alliance's countrywide road blockade programme.

On December 18, 2013, a speedy Trial Tribunal sentenced eight BCL activists to death and 13 others, including Limon, to life imprisonment in the murder case.

Later, the High Court acquitted two among eight condemned convicts and commuted Limon's punishment from death to life term.











