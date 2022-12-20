Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 December, 2022, 12:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

4 killed in road crash in Rangpur

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

RANGPUR, Dec 19: Four passengers of an auto-rickshaw were killed as the vehicle fell into a three-way collision with a truck and ambulance at Taraganj upazila in Rangpur on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Sahir Uddin, 40, Khademul Islam 38, Azanur Rahman, 45 and Habibullah, 45, said Anis, a firefighter of Taraganj Fire Service and Civil Defence.
The accident occurred around 6:30pm near Nengti Chhera Bridge on Rangpur-Dinajpur highway.
The auto-rickshaw heading toward Syedpur collided with a truck and ambulance coming from the opposite side leaving four people dead on the spot, said police quoting witnesses.
Two more people were injured in the accident and had been admitted to hospital.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No concert on roads, bars to remain closed for 24hrs from Dec 31: Home boss
JP to participate in by-polls, if ...
HC orders to dispose of application over hundred-year old pond at Maheshkhali
Sadia testifies before court
Planet spiralling into star may offer glimpse into Earth's end
Dengue: 113 more patients hospitalised
Fugitive convict  arrested in Dhaka
4 killed in road crash in Rangpur


Latest News
PM congratulates Argentine president on winning World Cup
Putin arrives in Minsk for rare visit to Belarus
Does BNP want to bring martial democracy to country, Hasan questions
Teenager Ahmed demolishes Pakistan as England poised for 3-0 whitewash
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
Vamos Argentina, says Professor Yunus to congratulate Messi's team on World Cup win
One killed in road accident in Ctg
One killed in Tangail road accident
Bus catches fire in Dhaka
Admission Fair begins at Southern University
Most Read News
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Why the Emir of Qatar gave Messi a tunic, what it means
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Biswajit murder: Life term convict held after 10 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Riots broke out in French cities following loss to Argentina in World Cup
Youth falls into ditch while cheering Argentina's goal against France
Students among 8 kidnapped in Cox’s Bazar, ransom demanded
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft