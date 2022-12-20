4 killed in road crash in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Dec 19: Four passengers of an auto-rickshaw were killed as the vehicle fell into a three-way collision with a truck and ambulance at Taraganj upazila in Rangpur on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sahir Uddin, 40, Khademul Islam 38, Azanur Rahman, 45 and Habibullah, 45, said Anis, a firefighter of Taraganj Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The accident occurred around 6:30pm near Nengti Chhera Bridge on Rangpur-Dinajpur highway.

The auto-rickshaw heading toward Syedpur collided with a truck and ambulance coming from the opposite side leaving four people dead on the spot, said police quoting witnesses.

Two more people were injured in the accident and had been admitted to hospital. -UNB













