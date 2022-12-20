Over 2.15cr people displaced by climate change across world in 13yrs: UNHCR

More than 2.15 crore people across the world have been displaced due to the adverse impact of climate change from 2010 to till to date, according to a study of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

However, some 100 crore people across the world would be displaced from the homesteads within 2050 for the same reason, according to another study report of the Institute for Economic and Peace of Australia (IEPA) made in 2018.

The information was given in a national dialogue held on Monday titled as 'Climate Change: Climate Refugee and Bangladesh' organized by Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK) in Dhaka's CIRDAP Auditorium.

Planning Minister MA Mannan attended the dialogue as chief guest while State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman was the special guest. GUK founding Executive Director Abdus Salam presided over the programme and Stamford University Bangladesh's head of environmental science department Prof Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder presented the keynote.

Among others, Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) Director General Shahidul Alam, South Asian Climate Change Journalists Forum Executive President Karamotullah Biplob and Secretary General Asaduzzaman Samrat also spoke the event.

In his speech, Planning Minister MA Mannan feared that the disaster situation may worsen in next 10 years in Bangladesh as the developed countries are not taking any steps to save the victims of the impact of climate change.

He urged the developed countries to meet up their commitments given for saving the climate victims.

In the keynote, Prof Kamruzzaman said that in Bangladesh, more than 10,000 people of northern districts have been losing the homesteads due to the erosion of the rivers of Teesta, Brahmanputra and Jamuna. The cropland is decreasing day by day as the erosion victims have been building houses buying lands in other places.

Mentioning the sufferings of the Char (small islands inside the rivers), he said that more than 42 per cent of Char children are being dropped out due to relocating the educational institutions due to erosion. Huge croplands are becoming useless due to sedimentation after river erosion causing due to climate change.

Prof Kamruzzaman said that around 70 per cent of the natural disaster victims have been migrating to various places after losing the employment. In the COP-27 summit held in Egypt, a 'Loss and Damage Fund' was created. The fund must be used for the climate victims of those countries which are worst victims of climate change.











