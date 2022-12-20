PDPP of 172km long marine drive from Mirsarai to Cox's Bazar submitted to ERD

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 19: The Preliminary Development Project Proposal (PDPP) for construction of 172km long marine drive and expressway from Mirsarai (Jorarganj) to Cox's Bazar via Sitakunda and Moheshkhali has been submitted to the ERD (Economic Relations Division) in November.

Roads and Highways Department sources said, the PDPP of an estimated amount of Tk48,260 crore has been submitted for the project.

The implementation period of the project has been fixed from July of 2024 to June 2029, sourcess said.

The Australian consultant SMET submitted the feasibility study report and the PDPP to the Roads and Higways Deaprtment in November, said Engineer Ataur Rahman, Additional Chief Engineer of RHD. The length of the proposed marine drive and expressway will be around 250 kilometres from Jorarganj of Mirsarai to Teknaf.

But, of them construction works of 60km long marine drive from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf has already been completed, he said. Besides, 20km long marine drive has been constructed by the CDA, Chattogram Port Authority and Karnaphuli Tunnel approach road from Patenga to Sitakunda, Ataur said.

"So, rest of 172km long marine drive from Jorarganj to Cox's Bazar will now be constructed," he said.

The SMET conducted the feasibility study at a cost of Tk13 crore. SMET has been appointed as a Consultant of the project in 2020.

Sources said that the marine drive would be four-lane initially. Later on the it will be upgraded to six-lane.

With the completion of the project, it will be the longest-ever marine drive road in the world. On the other hand, the distance from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar will be reduced to about 50 kilometres.

Now it takes 3.30-4 hours to travel from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram by road. And if the marine drive road is constructed, it will be possible to travel from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram by road in just 2-2.30 hours. At present, the distance from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram is 160km by road. The distance from Chattogram to Mirsarai is about 60 kilometres.

As a result, the distance from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is decreasing by 50 km.

Moreover, if the project is implemented, a large number of resorts, hotels, motels, restaurants, economic zones, exclusive tourist spots will be built from Mirsarai to Shahpari Island in Teknaf. Massive employment will be created. Tourists who are thirsty for tourism in the world will come to see the vast expansive tourist spots and breathtaking natural beauty.

















