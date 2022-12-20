Two prisoners die at Ctg jail

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 19: Two prisoners died at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Shukkur, 60 and Rafiqul Islam, 73.

Jailer Md Emran Hossain Mia of Chattogram Central Jail, said Abdus Shukkur, a resident of Chandgaon Police Station, fell sick around 12:55 am at the central jail. Later, he was taken to the hospital where he died around 1:30 am.

Abdus Shukkur was sentenced to two years' imprisonment in a narcotics case on October 17, 2021. -UNB









