33 students get dean’s award at RU

RAJSHAHI, Dec 19: Thirty three students under Business Studies Faculty at Rajshahi University (RU) were given 'Dean's Honours List Award' as recognition of their significant achievement in their respective academic fields.

Each awardee was given a crest, certificate and Taka 5,000. RU authority arranged an award-giving ceremony at its Senate Bhaban on Monday largely attended by teachers, students and others concerned. Vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar addressed the ceremony as the chief guest with others. -BSS







