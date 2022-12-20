CMP celebrates 44th anniv



Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun along with CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy and others celebrate 44th anniversary of Chattogram Metropolitan Police by cutting cake at Dampara Police Lines on Monday. photo: observer

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was present at the programme organized at Dampara Police Lines while CMP Commissioner Krishna Pad Roy presided over the event.

Earlier in the afternoon, IGP inaugurated the newly constructed Central Armoury, Kalurghat Police Outpost and Police Barracks at Mansurabad Police Lines.

IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said, 'Chattogram is the cradle of anti-British movement. Along with the people of Chattogram, members of CMP police also joined the liberation war. CMP has always been conducting innovative and people oriented policing activities. Sacrifice of CMP policemen during the Corona period is very honoured.'

Members of Parliament, former Chattogram City Mayor, Chairperson of Bangladesh Police Women Welfare Association, Chattogram Divisional Commissioner, Chattogram Range DIG, Chairperson of Punak CMP, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration and Finance), Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Operations) ) including officers of various police units and invited guests were present among others.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) started its journey in 1978 with 3 thousand 238 policemen and 6 police stations. At present CMP have 16 police stations and about 7 thousand members. Krishna Pad Roy is currently serving as the 31st CMP Commissioner.











