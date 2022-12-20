Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 December, 2022, 12:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

CMP celebrates 44th anniv

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun along with CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy and others celebrate 44th anniversary of Chattogram Metropolitan Police by cutting cake at Dampara Police Lines on Monday. photo: observer

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun along with CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy and others celebrate 44th anniversary of Chattogram Metropolitan Police by cutting cake at Dampara Police Lines on Monday. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 19: Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) celebrates 44th anniversary on Monday with various programs and colorful arrangements.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was present at the programme organized at Dampara Police Lines while CMP Commissioner Krishna Pad Roy presided over the event.
Earlier in the afternoon, IGP inaugurated the newly constructed Central Armoury, Kalurghat Police Outpost and Police Barracks at Mansurabad Police Lines.
IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said, 'Chattogram is the cradle of anti-British movement. Along with the people of Chattogram, members of CMP police also joined the liberation war. CMP has always been conducting innovative and people oriented policing activities. Sacrifice of CMP policemen during the Corona period is very honoured.'
Members of Parliament, former Chattogram City Mayor, Chairperson of Bangladesh Police Women Welfare Association, Chattogram  Divisional Commissioner, Chattogram  Range DIG, Chairperson of Punak CMP, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration and Finance), Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Operations) ) including officers of various police units and invited guests were present among others.
Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) started its journey in 1978 with 3 thousand 238 policemen and 6 police stations. At present CMP have 16 police stations and about 7 thousand members. Krishna Pad Roy is currently serving as the 31st CMP Commissioner.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moderate to thick fog likely across country
Two prisoners die at Ctg jail
33 students get dean’s award at RU
BD logs 20 more Covid cases
CMP celebrates 44th anniv
Digital innovation fair begins in Ctg
Rukiya Ismat an inspiration for woman entrepreneurs
Additional Secretary Md Abdus Samad, Chairman SPARSO


Latest News
PM congratulates Argentine president on winning World Cup
Putin arrives in Minsk for rare visit to Belarus
Does BNP want to bring martial democracy to country, Hasan questions
Teenager Ahmed demolishes Pakistan as England poised for 3-0 whitewash
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
Vamos Argentina, says Professor Yunus to congratulate Messi's team on World Cup win
One killed in road accident in Ctg
One killed in Tangail road accident
Bus catches fire in Dhaka
Admission Fair begins at Southern University
Most Read News
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Why the Emir of Qatar gave Messi a tunic, what it means
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Biswajit murder: Life term convict held after 10 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Riots broke out in French cities following loss to Argentina in World Cup
Youth falls into ditch while cheering Argentina's goal against France
Students among 8 kidnapped in Cox’s Bazar, ransom demanded
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft